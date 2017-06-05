Crushed driver survives

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A massive tree falls on a man sitting in his corvette. The car is crushed. Bystanders think the driver must be dead—until they pull him out alive. Tonight, our reporter Alex Giles is talking to the driver who just got out of the hospital with stitches in his head.

Tonight’s heavy rain caught six teenagers by surprise. They were playing in a creek when the water rose quickly. Concord firefighters came to the rescue of two teens who couldn’t make it out on the their own.

Tonight, a 25-year-old woman working as a contractor for the NSA is accused of leaking classified intelligence of Russian hacking to a media outlet. The document she’s accused of leaking details a Russian military intelligence cyberattack on a U-S voting software supplier.

Looks like a large power outage in the Concord area affecting 13,000 homes was caused by a snake. The reptile got inside some electric equipment that caused a fire.

Here’s something you shouldn’t miss—Panthers center Ryan Kalil produced a satirical video mocking Cam Newton’s vacation video. It is hysterical.

