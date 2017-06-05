Two teen girls rescued from Concord creek after water rises unexpectedly

Two teenage girls had to be rescued when water levels in a Concord creek suddenly rose while they were swimming with friends.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on Coddle Creek, which is off of Dove Point Drive near Rocky River Road. Firefighters said six teenagers were playing on the banks of the water when the water level suddenly rose, catching them off guard.

Two of the teenagers were able to escape and rescue two others using makeshift ropes. Two others grabbed onto a tree limb but couldn’t get out of the water.

Concord firefighters got to the scene and put in a rubber raft to rescue the two girls, one of whom told fire crews she couldn’t swim.

All are reportedly OK, firefighters said, but are little shaken up.

