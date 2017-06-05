Tonya German hired as new East Rowan High principal

Former Corriher-Lipe Middle School principal Tonya Brinegar-German will be the new principal at East Rowan High School. German's appointment was approved at Monday's meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury School Board.

German, a Rowan County native, is an ERHS graduate who began her teaching career at South Rowan High High School.

German received her bachelor’s degree in biology with a teaching license from Appalachian State University, and a master’s degree in curriculum from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also earned her administrative licensure from Appalachian State.

For the last two years German has served at CLMS and has served as an assistant principal at Knox Middle School.

German has also worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Cabarrus County Schools.

