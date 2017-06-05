Voters weigh in on Mecklenburg County budget

Voters are ready to weigh in on Mecklenburg County's $1.7 billion operating budget. Mecklenburg County commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday about the budget that could last several hours.

As of Monday afternoon, many people had signed up to speak. Their issues range from funding involving Early Childhood Education to library funding to teacher pay.

Erlene Lyde, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators (CMAE), will tell commissioners it is time to raise the teacher supplement for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) teachers. She says it hasn't been raised in about ten years.

"The supplement is so important because we're losing our good teachers," Lyde said. "And CMS students are losing the teachers because they can't afford to live and work in Charlotte."

The supplement is extra money used to attract effective teachers to work in Mecklenburg County.

"When that supplement does not rise, then it makes other counties in North Carolina look better," Lyde said.

Board of County Commission Vice Chairman Jim Puckett says it is not the county's responsibility to fund increases for supplements.

"We give hundreds of millions of dollars to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System," Puckett said. "How they spend that is their business."

Lyde believes if the county gave CMS more money, then maybe the school district could afford to fund an increase in supplements. Lyde says this shows the county doesn't value experienced teachers.

"If teachers need more money, they need to tell CMS to come up with that money out of the CMS budget," Puckett said.

While Lyde and Puckett won't see eye to eye on teacher pay, Arthur Griffin hopes Puckett will change his mind about the proposed nearly billion dollar bond referendum. If approved, the bond would pay for ten new CMS schools and renovate buildings to provide better academic programs and classrooms.

"It's simply another down payment on the quality of life and the access to a great experience for our children," Black Political Caucus Education Committee Chair Arthur Griffin said.

Griffin is on the list to speak to county commissioners. He wants commissioners to put the $936 million bond referendum on the ballot in November. Some commissioners are not convinced.

"I have no interest in the bond package as presented," Puckett said. "One - I don't think CMS has made a compelling argument as to why."

Puckett doesn't think a majority of voters will approve a bond referendum.

"I actually think the public is likely not to support it right now," Puckett said. "So it would be nice for the public to send that message."

Griffin hopes voters will approve the proposed bond referendum. He admits he is concerned that parents may vote no in retaliation for school board members approving a controversial student assignment plan.

"I hope the public looks at the adults who made the decision and not take this out on our children. Our children need seats," Griffin said.

County Commissioners will take a straw vote on the budget and bond June 12.

