South Carolina plans scholarship in honor of Thornwell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina hopes to keep Sindarius Thornwell part of its basketball program and plans to endow a scholarship in honor of the graduate who led the Gamecocks to their first Final Four.

The school announced the drive to fund a scholarship, which will be awarded to a basketball player who "exemplifies the competitive edge and effort" that Thornwell showed during his four seasons at South Carolina, the school said.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin sayA the scholarship means one of his players can benefit from Thornwell's lasting leadership.

It will be the second endowed scholarship among the basketball program with a grant in the name of longtime staffer Mac Credille that goes to a men's basketball manager each year.

