Sister of man killed in hit-and-run speaks out

What happened to Brian Douglas Wood is tragic for the young man’s family and friends. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say he was killed by an accused hit and run driver. Barely an hour earlier, Wood was talking to officers after he admitted hitting another driver in a fender-bender outside a nearby grocery store.

The unusual timeline on May 20 concerns his sister, Mary Alice Rakestraw.

“My brother and I had just a really unique relationship. We're like only 15 months apart and we were adopted,” said Rakestraw, who feels strongly compelled to learn more about her brother’s final steps.

RELATED: Man involved in crash before being fatally struck walking in intersection

Rakestraw says CMPD officers have been helpful, but she still has questions about her brother’s first encounter with officers that night.

Police documents show at 8:48 p.m., Wood was talking to police about the minor accident. An hour and eight minutes later, at 9:56 p.m., he was killed in a hit-and-run along University City Boulevard.

The accident and criminal reports concerning the hit and run case indicate Wood may have been impaired. There’s no indication of impairment on the earlier accident report an hour earlier.

“Everyone's been very good. It's just having to make all these calls and piece the puzzle together,” said Rakestraw.

Rakestraw says she spoke to the driver her brother hit in the fender bender about his condition. Cecilia Rivera told WBTV she called 911 more out of concern for Brian Wood's state, less about the minor damage to her car.

"I see him really, look bad like sick or lost," said Rivera. She said she expected Wood would be taken to the hospital. However, MEDIC says Wood refused transport and passed their test to be released.

Minutes later, he died crossing University City Boulevard.

In that case, police charged Kadahlia Johnson with hit and run. When it came to Wood’s preliminary investigative information on the accident and criminal reports, CMPD officers wrote that he may have been impaired. The report does not indicate why they suspected impairment.

“I can’t even describe the pain that I feel when I think about him being gone,” said Rakestraw.

CMPD told WBTV no information can be released right now beyond what is included in the reports. Autopsy results which will include toxicology tests should be available in several weeks.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.