Sister of man killed in hit-and-run speaks out

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 28th Street and Woodside Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 28th Street and Woodside Avenue.More >>
The accident and criminal reports concerning the hit and run case indicate Wood may have been impaired. There’s no indication of impairment on the earlier accident report an hour earlier.More >>
The accident and criminal reports concerning the hit and run case indicate Wood may have been impaired. There’s no indication of impairment on the earlier accident report an hour earlier.More >>
A new chapter of passenger locomotive propulsion opened at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer this past April.More >>
A new chapter of passenger locomotive propulsion opened at the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer this past April.More >>
There could still be an isolated severe storm or two, but most of them will stay below severe limits.More >>
There could still be an isolated severe storm or two, but most of them will stay below severe limits.More >>
The off-duty officer said the man, later identified as 47-year-old Sean Patrick Kilkenny, was at first taking pictures with his cell phone, but then began using a GoPro video camera while swimming under water.More >>
The off-duty officer said the man, later identified as 47-year-old Sean Patrick Kilkenny, was at first taking pictures with his cell phone, but then began using a GoPro video camera while swimming under water.More >>