Person rushed to hospital after shooting near uptown Charlotte

A person was seriously injured in a shooting just east of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 28th Street and Woodside Avenue. Medic said one person was taken to Novant Presbyterian with very serious injuries.

The victim, police said, was shot in the leg and expected to be OK.

Officers said one person was being detained in connection to the shooting, but did not give further details.

No names have been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

