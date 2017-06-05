CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Roster Moves Monday

Today’s Roster Move – June 5, 2017

RHP Max Beatty assigned to Winston-Salem (High-A)

Roster 23 active



Notes:

RHP Max Beatty (1-0, 8.10) was assigned back to Winston-Salem (High-A) today. Beatty made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, May 28 and earned the win after 2.2 scoreless innings out of Charlotte’s bullpen. For the season with the Dash, Beatty has appeared in 10 games (seven starts) and is 2-4 with a 4.65 ERA. Beatty, a native of Vancouver, WA, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a minor league free agent on June 10, 2016.





