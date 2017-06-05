Man arrested on peeping Tom charges at Rock Hill pool

A man was arrested in Rock Hill Friday accused of taking pictures of women at an apartment complex pool.

Around 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the Lexington Commons pool on the 1400 block of Walnut Drive after getting reports of a possible peeping Tom. An off-duty officer at the pool told the on-duty officer that he had seen a man possibly taking pictures of women in their bathing suits.

The off-duty officer said the man, later identified as 47-year-old Sean Patrick Kilkenny, was at first taking pictures with his cell phone, but then began using a GoPro video camera while swimming under water. According to the report, several women at the pool reported being concerned.

Officers spoke to Kilkenny, who said he had recently moved to Rock Hill from New Jersey and that he was taking pictures of scenery around the pool. Kilkenny then gave consent for officers to go through the photos on his phone and his GoPro.

The report states the phone had various photos of a female at the pool, some of which were zoomed in and focused on her breasts. The phone and the GoPro, which officers could not go through due to a dead battery, were placed into evidence and Kilkenny was placed under arrest.

The female in the photos told officers that Kilkenny was making her and other women at the pool "extremely uncomfortable because of his actions."

Kilkenny was charged with peeping Tom/eavesdropping and taken to the Rock Hill Jail for processing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.