Sex offender added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

A registered sex offender in Rowan County is wanted for removing his electronic monitoring device.

Deputies say 33-year-old Antoine Cherry removed the device and left his address on Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

He faces charges of failing to notify address by a registered sex offender and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Cherry is described as being around 5'07" and 200 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on Cherry is asked to call detectives at 704-216-8687 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

