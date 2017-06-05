Davidson knocks off UNC again, 2-1, to win NCAA regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Will Robertson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Davidson held on for its second upset of North Carolina in three days, a 2-1 victory Sunday night.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (35-24) advanced to a best-of-three super regional series next weekend and sent the top-seeded Tar Heels (49-14), the tournament's No. 2 overall seed, into an earlier-than-expected offseason.

Michael Busch hit a solo homer in the fifth for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels put two runners on with one out in the ninth against Durin O'Linger. Brandon Riley then tried to score from second on Zack Gahagan's single to right but was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Cam Johnson. O'Linger then got Busch to ground out to end it.

Winning pitcher Josh Hudson (3-3) struck out six in seven innings. Taylor Sugg (1-1) allowed five hits and was responsible for both runners who scored on Robertson's single.

