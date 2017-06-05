Kentucky tops NC State 8-6 to force NCAA regional final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Zach Reks and Riley Mahan each had two RBI, Tristan Pompey had three hits and Kentucky forced a deciding game in the Lexington Regional with an 8-6 victory over North Carolina State on Sunday night.

Facing its second NCAA Tournament elimination game of the day, the top-seeded Wildcats (42-21) broke a 3-3 tie with Marcus Carson's solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kentucky tacked on four more in the sixth as Reks and Luke Becker singled in runs, Mahan drew a bases-loaded walk and Kole Cottam scored on a wild pitch.

Joe Dunand's three-run homer in the seventh brought third-seeded N.C. State (36-24) within 8-6 before Logan Salow relieved winner Chris Machamer (2-0) and shut out the Wolfpack from there for his 12th save, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Kentucky's win sets up a third meeting between the schools in Monday night's regional championship with a Super Regional berth at stake.

