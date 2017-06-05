Man wanted in Alexander County stabbing, home break-in

A man accused of stabbing another man multiple times during a home break-in in Alexander County Sunday night is being sought.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Highway 90 East in Stony Point around 10:16 p.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Shawn Donnell Whren Jr., went into the home, confronted Anderson and demanded money before stabbing him, deputies say.

Investigators believe the two were acquaintances.

Whren faces charges or robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and first-degree burglary.

"The suspect may still be armed," deputies warn.

Anyone with information on Whren's whereabouts is asked to call Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.

