York County couple accused of child abuse, neglect

A couple is accused of child abuse and not taking action against a man deputies say they knew was sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Jonathan William Wright and Yolanda V. Richardson are charged with three counts each of unlawful neglect of a child.

Fort Mill police say two of the charges are based on allegations that a six and seven-year-old girl were physically abused. Police say Wright and Richardson were aware that the 7-year-old had been sexually assaulted and failed to report it. Police also say the couple also continued to let the suspect live with them at a home on Danielle Way in Fort Mill.

The sexual assault suspect, Joshua Richardson, faces charges a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge.

The children were taken into emergency protective custody and were placed with DSS.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.

