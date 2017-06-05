Suspect accused of running over man at party in Iredell County

A man has been charged in a weekend hit-and-run in Iredell County.

Iredell County deputies say 23-year-old Davidson Christopher Hollister struck Clinton D. Whitley with a vehicle Saturday in an argument over a woman.

Detectives say Hollister was in a white truck when he and Whitley were arguing over a woman at the party on Brook Glen Drive.

"Witnesses stated that Hollister drove backwards into the grass, then forward onto the roadway apparently spinning tires in both directions," deputies say, before driving over Whitney and driving off.

Hollister was later located and taken into custody following evidence gathered in the case.

"During the initial investigation evidence at the scene indicated a vehicle was spinning tires in a grass area and on the roadway near where the victim was hit," deputies say.

Hollister was charged with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run.

He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center. Deputies say more charges are expected.

