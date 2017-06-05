Suspect accused of running over man at party in Iredell County

The number of outages is down from the nearly 15,000 Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County residents who were without power for several hours Sunday evening.More >>
The number of outages is down from the nearly 15,000 Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County residents who were without power for several hours Sunday evening.More >>
Deputies say Antoine Cherry removed the device and left his address in Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.More >>
Deputies say Antoine Cherry removed the device and left his address in Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a home on Highway 90 East in Stony Point around 10:16 p.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a home on Highway 90 East in Stony Point around 10:16 p.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.More >>
Jonathan William Wright and Yolanda V. Richardson are charged with three counts each of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
Jonathan William Wright and Yolanda V. Richardson are charged with three counts each of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
Iredell County deputies say 23-year-old Davidson Christopher Hollister struck Clinton D. Whitley with a vehicle Saturday in an argument over a woman.More >>
Iredell County deputies say 23-year-old Davidson Christopher Hollister struck Clinton D. Whitley with a vehicle Saturday in an argument over a woman.More >>