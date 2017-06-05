Body found near middle school in Chesterfield County

A 45-year-old man was found dead on near a middle school in Chesterfield County Monday morning, officials say.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser says the man's body was found on Highway 9 near the Cheraw Intermediate School.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The man's name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

The Cheraw Police Department is investigating.

