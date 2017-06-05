'No swimming' advisory lifted for Lake Norman cove following sewage spill

A "no swimming" advisory was lifted Monday after nearly 395 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman Thursday.

County officials say the spill, caused by underground boring, happened in the 20000 block of Bethel Church Road in Cornelius. A "no swimming" advisory was issued Friday.

PREVIOUS: Sewage spill prompts 'no swimming' advisory at Lake Norman cove

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services collected samples from the area for testing.

"Water samples collected in the area of the spill by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ staff reveal that bacteria counts are within safe limits, therefore the swimming advisory has been lifted," county officials say.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said, "It was necessary to close the area to recreation because of the potential risk to human health.”

Rozelle said the advisories are standard procedure.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.