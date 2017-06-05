BLOG: Tropical humidity will lead to more downpours

The weather map today features a perfect set-up for tropical humidity and more downpours. High pressure off the east coast will act as a water pump of sorts, throwing rich, Gulf of Mexico moisture up our way in an advance of a front extending from the Great Lakes down into the Midwest.

With tropical humidity in place in advance of the front, more heavy rain can be expected at just about any time today, though there should be a bit of a lull during the midday hours. Extensive cloud cover and wet weather holds afternoon readings to the low 80s today and limits our severe weather potential.

That's good news.

The bad news is that with the sultry air in place, more heavy downpours are likely and so localized flooding is a concern. Rainfall rates could easily top out above one inch over just a couple of hours. If that rain falls over the already-saturated ground, flooding will likely quickly commence.

Use caution on the roads today and watch out for flash flooding.

With all of the above in mind, a First Alert Day has been issued for today and rain is likely to linger into tonight before showers and storms slowly die down.

The front should slowly push south across the region Tuesday, so rain chances are knocked back to about 30%.

Behind this front, some noticeably cooler and less humid air will return for the second half or the work week, something to look forward to!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

