Man wanted for multiple crimes in Charlotte

A man wanted for several crimes in the Charlotte area cut his monitoring device off, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 18-year-old Malik Danthony Medley cut off his electronic monitoring device Saturday. He was court-ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pretrial release.

Medley is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen foods, felony conspiracy, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Anyone with information on Medley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-TIPS, option 3.

