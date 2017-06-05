Person shot in north Charlotte robbery

One person was shot in a robbery in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to a shooting around 12:59 a.m. in the 4500 block of Oakburn Drive.

Police say when they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the hand that appeared to be the result of a robbery.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.