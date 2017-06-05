Salisbury police looking for larceny suspect

Police in Salisbury are looking for help in identifying a man they say stole items from a local Food Lion store last week.

The man was caught on surveillance video at the Food Lion on Statesville Boulevard. Police say he is wanted for larceny from the store.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

