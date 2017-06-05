Hwy 74 in Monroe reopens following tractor-trailer fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Hwy 74 in Monroe reopens following tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer caught fire on Highway 74 in Monroe early Monday morning, shutting the area down for a time.

According to Union County Communications, the tractor-trailer caught fire on Highway 74 at Walkup Avenue around 4:50 a.m. By 6 a.m., the fire was extinguished and crews were clearing the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

Highway 74 has since reopened. 

