Power restored to thousands in Charlotte area

Unsettled weather continued Monday, leaving thousands of homes without power in the Charlotte area.

The number of outages is down from the nearly 15,000 Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County residents who were without power for several hours Sunday evening.

By 6:30 a.m., the number of outages in the Charlotte area had decreased to around 1,300. By 2 p.m., most of the outages had been restored.

The City of Concord reported over 13,500 residents were without power around 8 p.m. Sunday. City officials say power was mostly restored to those residents by 2 a.m. Monday before alternate equipment experienced a failure.

A First Alert Day was issued Monday as the heavy rain continued through the night and into the morning.

Crews worked Monday on getting power lines back up on Hyde Park Drive after a tree fell. A tree was also blocking both lanes of traffic on Berryhill Road.

Outages in the Charlotte area were reported as early as Sunday morning.

