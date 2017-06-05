Man shot, killed in north Charlotte

A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the 3500 block of Spring Terrace Lane around 12:52 a.m. for a shooting. When police arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interested went to the hospital as a precaution and will be brought in to be interviewed by detectives.

Police believe the shooter and victim knew each other.

The man's name will be released after him family has been notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

