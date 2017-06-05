Arrest made in deadly north Charlotte shooting

A man is charged with murder in Monday morning's deadly north Charlotte shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the shooting around 12:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of Spring Terrace Lane, where they found 24-year-old William Weddington shot.

Weddington went to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Maurice Grant, 63, has been charged with murder in Weddington's death.

Grant was interviewed by detectives after being identified as a suspect in the case.

"Detectives determined that the victim and a witness were involved in a domestic dispute when Grant, who also resided in the home, shot the victim," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

