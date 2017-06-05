First Alert Day, homicide investigation in north CLT

It is a First Alert Day and Storm 3 is on the road!

Good morning...Kristen Miranda here with you today, filling in for John Carter.

If you're an early riser you make wake up to rain - it has been pretty heavy in some spots. Meteorologist Al Conklin is working on his forecast right now - he'll let us know when things dry out. Plus, our Micah Smith is in Storm 3 this morning to give you an idea what real-time conditions are like across the viewing area.

We're also keeping an eye on any power outages that may pop up. Mark Davenport is in the Alert Center with one eye on the power outage maps.

There's a CMPD homicide investigation underway right now....Spring Terrace Lane in the north part of town. A man was shot and died at the hospital - detectives have someone in custody that they're talking to...we're following this closely.

A major developing story in the Middle East. Mark will explain why so many countries are cutting ties with Qatar.

There have been some raids in London following the weekend terror attacks...and the threat level remains high. The new things we know...and we'll show you what you might have missed with that concert for the victims of another terror attack in the UK.

Radio Shack is auctioning a bunch of things that people don't use anymore...but that I bet you absolutely once used.

Is your dog as smart as your toddler? New research into how dogs think and what they know.

And...someone in our area may have become an overnight millionaire. It's a story lots of people are talking about in one city in our area...

We're going to help you through this Monday morning! Be sure to Watch WBTV when you wake up. We'll be there for you starting at 4:30am!

