Nearly 4,000 Mint Hill, Mountain Island residents without power Sunday

Nearly 4,000 residents near Mint Hill and Mountain Island have been without power for several hours Sunday evening.

According to Duke Energy, the outages were first reported in those areas around 4:30 p.m.

The power outage near Mountain Island was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging power lines, according to the outage map.

On Sunday, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg County around 5:15 p.m. According to WBTV's weather team, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph were possible during the storms.

RELATED: First Alert Day declared Monday, heavy showers possible Sunday evening

The outage map says an estimated restoration time has not been set since crews are still on scene accessing the damage.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.