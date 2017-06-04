Nearly 15K Mecklenburg, Cabarrus Co residents were without power Sunday

Power outages in Concord as of 8 p.m. Sunday evening (Source: City of Concord outage viewer)

Nearly 15,000 residents from Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties were without power for several hours Sunday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday evening, the City of Concord reported over 13,500 residents were without power. According to the City of Concord, the outages started around 7:19 p.m.

According to Duke Energy, power outages for Mint Hill and Mountain Island were first reported around 4:30 p.m. Nearly four hours later, 2,000 residents were still affected by the outages in Mint Hill and Mountain Island.

The power outage near Mountain Island was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged power lines, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

On Sunday, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg County and Cabarras County around 5:15 p.m. According to WBTV's weather team, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph were possible during the storms.

The City of Concord released this statement regarding the outages:

"There is currently a widespread power outage in the northern part of the Concord Electric Systems service area. This is due to a fire at a delivery point, causing significant damage to both City and Duke Energy equipment. Crews are on the scene, and working to restore power. There is currently no time estimate on this restoration but significant repairs are necessary. The City's phone system was temporarily affected by this outage so calling Customer Care is not recommended at this time."

City officials posted this picture on Facebook Sunday evening regarding a fire that damaged equipment which then caused the outages:

The City of Concord said "crews expect the work to extend well into the night."

The estimated restoration time for Mint Hill residents is expected to be around 1 a.m. Monday morning, according to Duke Energy.

