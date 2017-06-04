APPALACHIAN STATE: Three Wrestlers Shine at Nationals

Three Wrestlers Advance in University Freestyle Nationals BOONE, N.C. – Three Appalachian State University wrestlers have had impressive showings at University Freestyle Nationals and have advanced to the quarterfinals that are set to take place on Sunday. Matt Zovistoski (Paramus, N.J./St. Joseph Regional) took down the 2014 NCAA Champion Jason Tsirtsis, 9-6, on Saturday to make his way to the quarterfinals. Zovistoski started out with 10-0 and 7-4 victories over Toby Warrington and Conner Lapresi, respectively, before downing Michael Murphy 7-1 in the Round of 32. He then went on to defeat Tsirtsis before suffering a heartbreaking 8-7 defeat to Grant Lamont and a 10-0 loss to Paul Fox in the Consolation Round of 8,. Forrest Przybysz (Jefferson, Ga./Jefferson) fell 6-2 in opening round, but then went on a six-match win streak in the consolation bracket. He opened against Kade Byland, where he won handily, 10-0, before winning 4-0 and 6-2 over Kaleab Fetaki and Taylor Cahill, respectively. In the Consolation Round of 16, Przybysz took down Colton Clingenpeel 10-1 before knocking off Bradnon Krone by a score of 10-4. Przybysz downed Jordan Atienza 12-8 to get to the Consolation Round of 8, where he fell in a nail-biter, 7-6, to Chad Walsh. After a bye in round one, Taylor Jackson (Lady Lake, Fla./The Villages (Rutgers)) downed Nick Corba 11-8 and Brandon Skinner, 12-1, to make it to the Round of 16. He fell 10-0 to Myles Martin to move to the consolation bracket. Once there, he regained form, defeating Jakob Hinz, 17-5, but fell 4-0 to Bryce Carr.

— appstatesports.com —

