KANNAPOLIS INTIMIDATORS: Game With Greensboro Cancelled

Sunday's game against Greensboro cancelled

Final game of the first half against Grasshoppers will not be made up

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (June 4, 2017) — Sunday evening’s game between the Kannapolis Intimidators and Greensboro Grasshoppers has been cancelled due to rain and unplayable field conditions at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System. Because the game is the final meeting of the first half of the season between the two teams, it will not be made up.

Tickets from Sunday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future Intimidators home game during the 2017 regular season. Exchanges can be made at the F&M Bank Box Office.

CLICK HERE FOR RAIN CHECK INFORMATION

Kannapolis open a 7-game road trip to Lakewood and Delmarva starting Tuesday. The Intimidators return to Kannapolis for a 6-day home stand June 13-18 against the Hagerstown Suns and West Virginia Power. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

