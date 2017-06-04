CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knight's Fall in Final Game in Buffalo

Knights Drop Sunday’s Finale to Bisons 10-5

Charlotte Wraps Up Six-Game Road Trip, Returns Home Monday



(BUFFALO, NY) -- The Charlotte Knights belted out 10 hits, but dropped the finale of their three-game series to the Buffalo Bisons by a score of 10-5 on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, NY. The Knights finished the six-game road trip with a 1-5 record.



Buffalo RHP Cesar Valdez (2-0, 3.38) allowed just one earned run over seven strong innings to earn the win in the final game of the series. In all, Valdez gave up three hits, one walk, and struck out seven batters en route to his second win of the season with the Bisons.



Charlotte RHP Chris Volstad (1-3, 7.16) was charged with the loss after he gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings pitched.



The Knights scored their first three runs of the game in the top of the seventh inning. 3B Nicky Delmonico doubled home the first run of the game, while 1B Danny Hayes drove home the second run on a sacrifice fly. Delmonico, who later scored in the inning on an RBI groundout by Asche, finished the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Asche and Vinicio also chipped in with two hits apiece.



In the top of the ninth inning, the Knights tacked on two more runs to pull within five runs. DH Tyler Ladendorf roped a two-run double to center. Down 10-5, Buffalo reliever Chad Girodo then retired the next two batters to close the door on the win. Buffalo took all three games in the series. The Knights have dropped five straight.



Chicago White Sox RHP Jake Petricka made his second rehab appearance with the Knights. Petricka gave up two runs on four hits over two innings and threw 30 pitches (20 for strikes). RHP Zack Burdi gave up two runs on two hits in the bottom of the eighth inning.



The Knights will now return home to BB&T Ballpark to open a three-game series on Monday against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m.opener against the Bulls. All fans can enjoy delicious $1 Sahlen’s Hot Dogs on Monday. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





