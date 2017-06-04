Person injured when tree falls on car in northeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured when tree falls on car in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person has potentially life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on a car in Charlotte Sunday, MEDIC said. 

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road and Conner Ridge Lane in northeast Charlotte. 

The Charlotte Fire Department told WBTV that a person was inside the car when the tree fell. 

MEDIC said the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported. 

