Person injured when tree falls on car in northeast Charlotte

One person has potentially life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on a car in Charlotte Sunday, MEDIC said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road and Conner Ridge Lane in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department told WBTV that a person was inside the car when the tree fell.

MEDIC said the person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

