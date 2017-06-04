Victim identified Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017

The man who was killed in a deadly shooting in north Charlotte Sunday has been identified, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was shot shortly before 4 p.m. at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Upon arrival, police said Baldwin was found with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC said Baldwin was pronounced dead on scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that they are investigating this death as a homicide.

Homicide Detectives currently conducting homicide investigation in 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. One male pronounced deceased at scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2017

This is Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017.

Police believe Baldwin and the shooter knew each other.

Charles Moore told WBTV he got a call from family members about the shooting and said Baldwin was his nephew.

"To get that call like my heart just dropped down to my feet you know," said Moore.

Moore said that Baldwin was in his 30s and leaves behind four children. He said that Baldwin was "getting his life back on track."

"He was on the verge of retracking his life," explained Moore. "I was so proud of him."

Moore said he loves Baldwin dearly and will miss him.

"People always think it couldn't happen but it can happen. I just wish we could put down the guns," said Moore.

Neighbor James Knotts said that Tanglewood Apartments are usually filled with fun-loving kids. He hopes the recent killing doesn't cast a negative light on the community.

"Unfortunately this happened. I don't want Tanglewood to be defined by this," explained Knotts. "We're a good community over here. We try to stick with the kids. We try to stick as a community together."

While no one has been arrested for the crime yet, police said they think the killing is solvable.

"We can't prevent all of them unfortunately, but we can solve them and I feel pretty confident we'll solve this one," said Major Coerte Voorhees with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Voorhees said that officers have a description and possible name for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

