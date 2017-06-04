One shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation unde - | WBTV Charlotte

One shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

(Alex Giles/WBTV) (Alex Giles/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte Sunday. 

According to MEDIC, one person was dead on arrival at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man was pronounced dead on scene. Police are investigating this death as a homicide. 

No other information has been released.

