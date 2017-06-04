One shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

A man was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte Sunday.

According to MEDIC, one person was dead on arrival at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man was pronounced dead on scene. Police are investigating this death as a homicide.

Homicide Detectives currently conducting homicide investigation in 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. One male pronounced deceased at scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2017

No other information has been released.

