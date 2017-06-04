Man shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation unde - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

(Alex Giles/WBTV) (Alex Giles/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was killed in a deadly shooting in north Charlotte Sunday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Upon arrival, police said a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC said the man was pronounced dead on scene. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that they are investigating this death as a homicide. 

This is Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017. 

Police believe the victim and shooter knew each other. No names have been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

