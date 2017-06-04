First Alert: Another round of showers, thunderstorms moves in

Monday 3:30 p.m.

Ample moisture and instability will lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening. While the severe threat isn't great... some of these storms will produce very heavy downpours and dangerous cloud to ground lighting. Any severe storm could also produce brief damaging winds. It will feel oppressive with dew points in the low seventies.

A cool front should slowly push south across the region Tuesday, so rain chances are knocked back to about 30%, mainly across our far southern counties.

Behind this front, some noticeably cooler and less humid air will return for the second half or the work week, something to look forward to!

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

Monday 5:30 a.m.

The unsettled weather from Sunday will linger into Monday as a front approaches from the west. With tropical humidity in place in advance of the front, more heavy downpours can be expected at just about any time today. Extensive cloud cover and wet weather holds afternoon readings to the low 80s today and limits our severe weather potential.

Due to more widespread coverage of storms and the timing being during the evening rush, a First Alert Day has been issued. There could also be a localized flooding threat Monday with more downpours on top of this evening's heavy rain.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Sunday 4 p.m.

A large portion of the WBTV viewing area will experience some heavy showers and storms Sunday evening. Fortunately, we are not anticipating much of a severe weather threat, but any storm could produce heavy rain in addition to gusty winds and lightning.

There could still be an isolated severe storm or two, but most of them will stay below severe limits.

Activity Sunday evening is breaking out in a more humid air mass on the outer periphery of an area of high pressure anchored offshore. There is also a front upstream which will cross the Carolinas by Monday evening, so the activity on Monday should be just as, if not more, widespread than the activity we will see Sunday evening.

In addition, a small flooding risk will return Monday as more heavy rain will fall on top of areas that see some downpours Sunday night.

Once again, severe weather potential does appear limited Monday. WBTV has issued a First Alert Day for Monday due to a higher flood risk, more coverage of storms and more people on the roads during storm time (evening rush).

The attached Futurecast images show that while a shower is really possible at any point during the day Monday-- the heaviest activity and storm potential will arrive during the late Monday afternoon/early evening hours.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

