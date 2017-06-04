WATCH LIVE: Manchester benefit concert will continue as planned

Ariana Grande's benefit concert for Manchester, England is still scheduled Sunday following the terrorist attacks in London Saturday.

According to CNN, proceeds from the concert will be donated to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” to help victims and families affected by the suicide bombing that occurred at Grande's concert in May. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens were injured following Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena, CNN reported.

