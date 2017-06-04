Hickory convenience store sells winning jackpot ticket

A Hickory convenience store sold a Cash 5 winning ticket worth $1.7 million, which was the largest in the game's history.

According to a spokesperson with the North Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Cubbard Express at the intersection of U.S. 321 NW and 2nd Avenue NW.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 2-4-25-34-28. The previous record for the largest jackpot won by a single ticket was in March 2013 for $1.14 million, the NC Education Lottery said.

The NC Education Lottery says winners have 180 days to claim their winnings.

