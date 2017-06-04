Man wanted on several charges, removing electronic monitor device

A Charlotte man is wanted for several crimes including cutting off his electronic monitoring device Saturday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 18-year-old Malik Danthony Medley was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Bethel Road in west Charlotte.

Medley is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Anyone who has information on Medley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3.

No other information has been released.

