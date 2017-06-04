Fire damages Chester Co home, Red Cross assisting family

The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on Cindy Lane in Fort Lawn. Officials did not say what time the fire started.

Two adults and one child lived in the home, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said they are providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and personal hygiene items.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

