Police: Four teens accused of robbing Charlotte brewery at gunpoint

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 18-year-old Malik Danthony Medley was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Bethel Road in west Charlotte.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash occurred around 5:02 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Road near Albemarle Road.More >>
According to the Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on Cindy Lane in Fort Lawn.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the armed robbery occurred around 1:25 a.m. at Blue Blaze Brewing on South Turner Avenue.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Graham Street.More >>
