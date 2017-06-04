Four teens rob Charlotte brewery employees at gunpoint

Four teenagers robbed employees of a west Charlotte brewery at gunpoint Sunday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the armed robbery occurred around 1 a.m. outside Blue Blaze Brewing on South Turner Avenue.

A spokesperson for Blue Blaze said four employees were outside the business when the armed robbery occurred.

Officers said the brewery was closed and employees were talking outside when they were approached by the four teens, according to police. The employees were robbed at gunpoint of their personal items, CMPD said.

The teens allegedly fled on foot and headed toward State Street, according to officers.

It is unclear whether police know the identities of the teens.

Blue Blaze Brewing tweeted that they held a one-year anniversary celebration at the brewery Saturday.The brewery released this statement Sunday:

"We are grateful that no one was physically harmed. We would like to thank the police officers who responded within minutes of the incident. They were very helpful and professional. We are reviewing additional safeguards that we will put in place."

No one was injured in this incident.

Police have not made any arrests.

