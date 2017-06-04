Representative Budd visits Korea, Japan

Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) traveled to Japan and South Korea to visit with military leaders, and interact with forward deployed armed service members conducting operations in the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR), according to a press release from his office.

Budd represents North Carolina's 13th District, which includes part of Rowan County.

During the trip overseas, Rep. Budd spent Memorial Day visiting with sailors aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan. In addition to visiting the aircraft carrier, Rep Budd also visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Korea.



“It was a privilege to visit with military leaders and service members who are devoting their lives to protecting our freedoms,” said Rep. Budd. I’m grateful for the opportunity to personally extend my gratitude to all those serving in Japan and South Korea.May God continue to bless all the brave men and women who serve our country.



As one of the countries that our president has called the “greatest immediate threat” to the U.S. I took the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of the different threats North Korea brings to our country and our allies.”

