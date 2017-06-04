Pops at the Post a big hit on Saturday night

Beautiful weather and a wonderful line-up of performers and selections made the 13th annual Pops at the Post another big success in downtown Salisbury on Saturday night.

The Salisbury Swing Band, Salisbury Symphony Orchestra, and even former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty all contributed to the program.

Musical selections included a medley of songs from Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles, two original songs by Petty, "Nessun Dorma" by tenor Jonathan Lodgek, and the always popular and rousing 1812 Overture.

As always, David Hagy conducted the orchestra with his trademark enthusiastic style, this year directing in short pants and a long, yellow tuxedo coat complete with tails.

Hundreds gathered in parking lots across from the Post loading dock to tailgate and enjoy a variety of vendors.

