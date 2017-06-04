Driver being sought in east Charlotte hit-and-run

One person was injured in a hit-and-run in east Charlotte Sunday, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Graham Street.

Police said a woman was making a left turn onto 10th Street when she was struck by a black SVU which caused her to spin and hit a building.

One person received minor injuries in the crash, according to officers. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the black SUV fled the scene before police arrived, CMPD said. The driver of the SUV is being sought by police.

No other information has been released.

