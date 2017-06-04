CMPD officer injured in rollover wreck on duty

An on duty officer was injured when his marked patrol car flipped over in southeast Charlotte Sunday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:02 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Road near Albemarle Road.

Police said the officer was driving on North Sharon Amity Road and tried to make a U-turn. The officer then struck a tree in the median and the vehicle he was driving flipped over, according to police.

The officer received minor injuries and is expected to be OK, police said.

No names have been released.

The road was closed for some time Sunday morning while CMPD investigated the crash.

It is unclear whether speed was a factor in this wreck.

