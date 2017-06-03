Wake Forest rallies past West Virginia 4-3 in NCAA tourney

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Gavin Sheets singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Wake Forest rallied to beat West Virginia 4-3 on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Bruce Steel hit a two-run homer in the fifth to start the comeback for the top-seeded Demon Deacons (41-18), who moved one win from the super regionals.

Jonathan Pryor singled to start the ninth for Wake Forest and was bunted to second. After Stuart Fairchild was intentionally walked, Pryor lofted a drive into the gap in right-center to end it.

Jackson Cramer's two-run homer in the first gave second-seeded West Virginia (35-25) a 3-0 lead. Steel's shot made it a one-run game, and the Demon Deacons tied it at 3 on Pryor's RBI double in the seventh.

The Mountaineers face third-seeded Maryland on Sunday with the winner needing to beat Wake Forest twice to advance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.