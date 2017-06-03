2A Softball Game 3 – Parkwood thumps South Granville 7-2 to win first championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Parkwood Rebels exploded for 5 runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie, capitalizing on three South Granville errors in the frame, on their way to a 7-2 game three win over the Vikings and the school’s first fast-pitch softball state championship.

Things started out smoothly in the fifth inning for the Vikings, as Miranda Barker retired the first batter of the inning without incident. However, that’s where the normalcy stopped.

A usually solid defensive unit committed three errors behind her, as Chloe Hardy and Amber Briggs reached on errors. Amber Briggs singled to load the bases. It looked like Barker might be able to work around the trouble as Hardy was cut down at the plate on a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning, but Barker hit Amber Parker forcing in a run to make it 2-1.

Barker then walked opposing pitcher Caroline Ruth forcing in another run, bringing up Baylee Morton with the bases jammed. Morton unloaded on a double, clearing the bases bringing in three runs and pushing the score to 6-1 in favor of the Rebels late in the game.

South Granville answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth as Emma Jones singled and came around to score on a two-out double by Ally Goss. The Vikings couldn’t manage any further progress and Parkwood tacked on another run in the top of the seventh, as Baylee Morton doubled and eventually came around to score on the fifth South Granville error of the night.

Morton was named M.V.P. of the series for Parkwood. In the series clinching game she went 3 for 4 with a run scored and three RBI. Parkwood finished the season 27-3 on the year.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA