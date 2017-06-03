3A Baseball Game 3 – Northern Guilford holds off Crest 2-1 to win first state title

ZEBULON, N.C. – Northern Guilford’s Logan King ripped a triple in the second inning that scored Troy Minor, tying the game at 1 before he scored on an RBI groundout by Brandon Bledsoe to give the Nighthawks a 2-1 lead that they made stand up to win the 3A State Championship over Crest. The title was the first in school history for the Nighthawk baseball program.

Joe Millwee got the call to the mound for Northern Guilford in game three, and the senior pitched quite well. Millwee went 5.1 innings with only a single run allowed, striking out four while walking two. He scattered six hits through his work.

Crest opened the scoring in the first inning as the Chargers came out of the gates swinging. Game one starting pitcher, Riley Cheek, led off the ball game with a single and crossed the plate on an RBI double by the next Crest batter, Nick Melton. Despite the hot start, the Chargers couldn’t muster any further offense.

Trailing by a run in their final at bat, Crest managed to work three walks off Northern Guilford reliever Josh Pike in the top of the seventh. With the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second, Pike buckled down and forced Logan McNeely to fly out to right field to end the game.

Northern Guilford shortshop and leadoff hitter J.T. Jarrett was named the series M.V.P. Jarrett went 4 for 10 in the series with 4 RBIs.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA