Neighbors protest proposed Topgolf facility in north Charlotte

Dozens of north Charlotte neighbors used their Saturday evening to protest a rezoning petition that has been submitted to staffers from the City of Charlotte.

Members of several communities including the Lexington and Claybrooke subdivisions walked their neighborhood streets in protest of rezoning petition 2016-139.

The petition calls for the rezoning of 65.7 acres of land near the intersection of West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate 85. The land is currently zoned ‘research’, ‘research, conditional’, and ‘single family residential’. The proposal is to re-zone the land ‘mixed used development, optional’ and ‘multi-family residential, conditional’.

Part of the rezoning would be done to allow for the construction of Charlotte’s second Topgolf facility. Topgolf is an entertainment venue that features golf games, music and food according to the companies website.

Some neighbors living in the nearby north Charlotte communities are adamantly opposed to the idea.

“We think the facility itself is bad for our area. It’s gonna increase traffic. We’re gonna have to deal with noise pollution and lighting pollution,” said neighbor Darrin Rankin.

Many of the neighbors carried signs with messages asking for city leaders to vote down the rezoning request. Some people chanted ‘no Topgolf’ as they walked along the road.

They hoped that the march would spread the word about their rezoning fight.

“We’ve run into a lot of people who weren’t aware of this, and we’re giving out the information,” said neighbor Linda Majchrzak.

Majchrzak and others said they aren’t opposed to the construction of a new Topgolf facility, but they don’t want it built near their homes.

“We’re not opposed to it, but it’s not the right place in a residential neighborhood,” said Majchrzak.

The neighbors said they plan to attend Charlotte City Council meetings to voice their opinions in front of city leaders.

WBTV reached out to Topgolf Saturday night to ask about the neighborhood concerns. The company has not provided a response yet.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.